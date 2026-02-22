Bhopal News: CAG Flags 43 Illegal Colonies, Over 14,000 Building Permissions

File Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed 43 illegal colonies across the state capital and over 14,000 building permissions issued by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) without corresponding approval from Town and Country Planning (T&CP).

The audit raises safety concern due to irregularities in urban planning and construction regulation in the city.

Despite the scale of violations, the report notes no cognizance or corrective action by BMC, highlighting serious gaps in regulatory oversight and coordination with T&CP. Between 2018 and 2023, BMC granted 15,463 building permissions, while T&CP issued only 860 development permissions.

This indicates 14,603 permissions were granted without T&CP approval. Moreover, BMC issued 170 colony development permissions during this period, yet 43 unauthorised colonies remain unaddressed.

Violation of open space norms in high-rise buildings

Rule 42 of MP Bhumi Vikas Niyam (MPBVN) mandates high-rise buildings up to 45 meters maintain 7.5-meter open space on rear and sides, ensuring 15 meters between towers. Maintaining this distance is critical for fire safety, evacuation, light, and ventilation. In Virasha Colony, Bhopal, two 30-meter towers had only a 7-meter gap, falling 8 meters short of the norm.

Unauthorised increase in building height & FAR

Under Rule 65 of MPBVN, building height is linked to road width, plot area, frontage, and sanctioned Floor Area Ratio (FAR). Audit found six cases exceeding sanctioned height, allowing additional floors and increased FAR without fees. Rule 14(3) prohibits altering building height after layout approval without prior sanction. In Palak Palace Barat Ghar, Bhopal, a G+2 construction replaced the approved G+1 plan.

Systemic failure & lack of oversight

T&CP, intended as a technical advisory body for planned urban development in Madhya Pradesh, was largely non-functional and failed to prepare regional and development plans effectively. Poor coordination between T&CP and BMC poses serious public safety and health risks.

BMC building permissions T&CP development permissions

Building & development permissions (2018 23) Year

2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 Total

1,542 972 1808 5693 5448 15,463

160 203 200 132 165 860