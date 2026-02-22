Bhopal News: 300 Out Of 1,600 Ayurveda Teaching Faculty From Other States | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has made it mandatory for teaching faculty of Ayurveda medical colleges to register with the state medical board where they work.

Across India, there are 25,000 Ayurveda faculty members, including approximately 1,600 in Madhya Pradesh, 600 in Rajasthan, 4,500 in Uttar Pradesh, and over 250 in Chhattisgarh.

In Madhya Pradesh, 300 out of 1,600 faculty members are from other states and do not have registration with the MP State Board, according to the Ayurved doctors’ body. More than 50% of faculty in MP are registered in other states, but under the rules, medical registration is required in the state where a doctor or teacher works.

Since teaching faculty also treat patients in colleges’ affiliated hospitals, state registration is legally essential.

Sources said that NCISM will soon seek information from all state medical boards regarding the registration of teaching staff in Ayurveda colleges. Once verified, both the boards and NCISM can take action against negligent teachers.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesman of the Ayush Doctors Association, said, “The Commission is trying to ensure that teachers are accountable in their attendance so that students’ learning remains efficient and regular. If faculty members are not registered with the state board, it could affect the accreditation of Ayurveda colleges.”