Bhopal News: Gallery On Nris’ Role In Freedom Struggle At Shaurya Smarak Soon | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new gallery showcasing the role of Non-Resident Indians in India’s freedom struggle is ready for inauguration at Shaurya Smarak in the city. Chief minister Mohan Yadav is likely to open the gallery this month.

Spread over 12,000 square feet, the gallery is divided into 14 sections devoted to Indians who fought for the country’s freedom or contributed to the independence movement from foreign soil. They include Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Dadabhai Naoroji and Swami Vivekananda.

The partly underground gallery is more than just a collection of photographs. It has digital displays, interactive panels and lifelike models. Visitors will be able to have an immersive experience through interactive touch screens, 3D videos and walk-throughs.

Among other things, it depicts how Mahatma Gandhi developed the concept of Satyagraha during his stay in South Africa, which he later used in India when, under his leadership, Indian National Congress launched the national movement for independence from the British. It also shows how Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose raised Indian National Army (INA) with Japanese support during World War II to free India from British imperial rule.

Built at a cost of Rs 6 crore by Swaraj Sansthan Sanchalnalaya, the gallery took two-and-a-half years to complete. The idea was conceived in 2023 when an exhibition on NRI freedom fighters organised as part of 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore drew a strong response and wide appreciation. It was then decided to build a permanent gallery devoted to NRI freedom fighters at Shaurya Smarak.

Deputy Director, Swaraj Sansthan Sanchalnalaya, SK Verma, said the construction of the gallery has been completed. “Most probably, it will open for visitors this month. We are trying to take time from chief minister for its inauguration,” he added.