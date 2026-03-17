Bhopal News: From Dhar, Priyank Mishra May Become Bhopal Collector | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The collector of Dhar, Priyank Mishra, may become the collector of Bhopal. Bhopal collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh has been elevated to the post of secretary.

Priyank’s name was in discussion in September 2025 for the post of collector in Bhopal. But Chief Minister Mohan Yadav decided to keep Kaushlendra for some time more in the state capital.

Afterwards, the government stopped the transfer of collectors because of the SIR.

The government has again started exercises for transferring collectors. The transfer list was delayed because the chief secretary went on leave, and there were difficulties in the distribution of LPG cylinders.

The government is working on the list. Mishra was behind the foundation-laying ceremony of the MP Mitra Park in Dhar without any hassle.

Similarly, he got the credit for organising Pooja and Namaz in Dhar on the occasion of Basant Panchami without any controversy.

Kaushalendra, who is set to go to the CM’s Secretariat, may get one more important assignment.

The names of some women IAS officers are doing the rounds for the collectorship of Bhopal. But the chances of one of them becoming the state capital’s collector are thin.

The collectors of other districts, besides those of Bhopal and Dhar, are on cards.

The collector of Rewa, Sidhi, Umaria, Narmadapuram, Jhabua, Maihar, Sagar and Damoh may be changed.

The government is also mulling over transferring divisional commissioners, heads of department, and secretary-rank officers.

The officers who have been working at one place for a long time and those whose performance is not up to the mark will also be transferred.