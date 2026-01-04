 Bhopal News: Free Pass Dispute At 11 Mile Toll Plaza Turns Violent, Video Viral
According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when a car driver allegedly attempted to pass through the toll plaza without paying the required fee, reportedly citing a “free pass.” When toll employees tried to stop the vehicle, an argument broke out that quickly turned tense. It is alleged that toll staff initially misbehaved with the driver.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Free Pass Dispute At 11 Mile Toll Plaza Turns Violent, Video Viral | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over toll payment at 11 Mile Toll Plaza escalated into a violent altercation, raising questions about toll collection practices and security arrangements. A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media on Sunday, prompted police to begin an investigation based on CCTV footage, said Misrod police.

Police said that after leaving the spot, the driver returned to the toll plaza sometime later along with a few companions. During this second confrontation, one of the toll employees was assaulted. The entire sequence was captured on video, which has since gone viral.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons based on a complaint submitted by the toll management along with video footage. However, no names have been mentioned in the complaint, and neither side has formally lodged a complaint against each other.

Meanwhile, security at the toll plaza has reportedly been tightened following the incident.

Police station incharge Ratan Singh Parihar said police were examining evidence. “We have received the complaint and are investigating the matter from all angles. It is not yet clear whether the individuals involved are associated with any organisation,” he said.

he added that police were currently working to identify the accused using the vehicle number plates visible in the CCTV footage.

