Bhopal News: Four-Month-Old Male Tiger Cub Found Dead In Satpura Tiger Reserve | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-month-old male tiger cub was found dead in the Nayakheda beat of the Matkuli range in Satpura Tiger Reserve on Saturday evening. A post-mortem conducted on Sunday indicated that the cub died due to multiple injuries inflicted by an adult tiger.

Satpura Tiger Reserve Field Director Rakhi Nanda said a patrolling team had heard roaring sounds in the Nayakheda beat, following which a search operation was launched. During the search, the cub was found dead.

The autopsy confirmed that the cub died due to multiple wounds. Officials suspect that an adult tiger attacked and killed the cub, possibly during a conflict with a tigress.

No other cub was found injured or dead at the site during the search operation.

Satpura Tiger Reserve officials are also assisting Chhindwara forest officials in the probe into the alleged poisoning of a tiger by suspected opium cultivators. The tiger, which was radio-collared, was reportedly poisoned using urea-laced bait and electric current.

Meanwhile, 15 barasingha have been translocated within the Satpura Tiger Reserve. The animals were moved from the Bori range to Dhargaon to improve the gene pool.