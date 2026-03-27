Bhopal News: Formula For Ministers Changed Several Times In Past 20 Years |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is mulling over a plan to tell the ministers to be present in Mantralaya twice a week. The process has begun after the ministers were told to sit in the party office once a month to interact with the party workers to know their problems.

But the discussion over giving advice to the ministers to remain in Mantralaya twice a week is considered ridiculous.

The ministers have their offices in Mantralaya, so asking them to remain there indicates that they do not sit in their offices.

Over the past 20 years, the ministers have been given different instructions, but those orders have been swept under the carpet after a few days.

During the tenure of the former chief minister, Uma Bharti, the ministers were told to fix two days and interact with the party workers. The practice continued only for a few days.

During the tenure of Babulal Gaur as chief minister, the then organisational general secretary Kaptan Singh Solanki had asked the ministers to interact with the legislators and workers.

Seating arrangements in the ministers' offices. This system worked only for a few days.

When the present union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister, several experiments were conducted with the ministers.

Brainstorming meetings were held in Ratapani, Kolar Guest House, Panchmarhi, and other places. At these meetings, several decisions were taken about the ministers. But none of the decisions were carried out for a long time. After a few days, the plan was shelved.

The ministers were told to give the accounts of their visits and other information online. It was named 'diary'. The ministers do night halts in rural areas.

They were also told to stay in Bhopal on Mondays and Tuesdays and to do their work on the basis of weekly planning.

The ministers were also advised to submit a report of their trip to the districts of which they were in-charges.

They were also directed to visit the districts that function under their charge once a month.

The ministers were given many other instructions in the past years, but those orders could not be translated into reality.

According to political analysts, when a minister is senior, he takes decisions on his own, and the importance of the organisation lessens for him.

This is the reason that the rules made for the ministers cannot be implemented to many extents, they say.

If the ministers do not obey the chief minister and the organisation, it is bad for both.