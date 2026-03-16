Bhopal News: ‘Fitness Is A Way Of Life, Not Just About Going To The Gym’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Mahdya Pradesh): TV actor Abhinav Shukla said fitness is not just about going to the gym but a way of life.

“I try to stay consistent with my workouts, follow a balanced diet and maintain discipline in my daily routine,” he said, adding that consistency and dedication are key factors in maintaining good health.

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi fame actor Shukla was speaking on the concluding day of the two-day Fit India Carnival organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at TT Nagar Stadium in the city on Sunday.

Encouraging young people, Shukla said, “I would like to advise the youth to make physical activity part of their daily lives. Whether it is playing sports, running, practising yoga or going to the gym, staying active helps build a healthy body and a strong mind.”

Speaking about his inspirations, he said, “I admire personalities such as Mike Tyson for his strength and determination and Arnold Schwarzenegger for his discipline and contribution to the world of fitness.

I am also inspired by Alex Honnold, whose courage and dedication motivate me to push my limits.” The carnival also featured a variety of traditional and modern activities including Gatka, Mallakhamb, musical band performances, fitness challenges and dedicated Fun Zone and Fitness Zone areas.