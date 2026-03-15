Bhopal News: Exam Fever Grips Teachers, Demand Withdrawal Of Mandatory TET Order

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than two lakh teachers employed in primary and middle schools run by the Madhya Pradesh Government are gripped by exam fever after being asked to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) or lose their jobs.

All of them are permanent employees. Some are in their fifties and have been teaching for 25 to 30 years. The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has ordered them to take the TET and clear it, failing which they could lose their jobs. The order applies to all teachers except those retiring within the next five years.

These teachers were recruited between 1995 and 2011. From 2011, TET was made compulsory for those seeking appointment as teachers in government primary and middle schools. Subsequent recruits have already cleared the TET.

“They were recruited according to the rules and norms applicable then. How can the government impose new conditions on them now? How can it be expected that they should take an examination and compulsorily clear it?” said Upendra Kaushal, working president of the MP Shaskiya Shikshak Sangathan.

It has been announced that the TET will be held in July-August this year. However, the syllabus and format of the examination are yet to be announced.

“Even if I want to prepare for the exam, how am I expected to go about it? I don’t know the syllabus. I don’t know whether the question paper will have MCQs or essay-type questions,” said a female teacher posted at a middle school in Bhopal.

The government says its decision is based on a Supreme Court order. However, a final decision in the case is still awaited, Kaushal said, as several states including Tamil Nadu, J&K and Uttar Pradesh have filed revision petitions.

“Why can’t Madhya Pradesh wait for the final decision like other states? What is the hurry?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the Shikshak Sangathan, after submitting memorandums to district collectors demanding withdrawal of the decision, has decided to petition MPs, MLAs and other people’s representatives. The campaign will continue till March 29, after which further strategy will be decided.