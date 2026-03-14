Bhopal News: 45-Day Lock-In Sparks Rush; Gas Outlets Open Under Police Watch | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Extension of the lock-in period to 45 days in rural areas for LPG refill delivery triggered a heavy rush at gas outlets on Saturday. Operators had to call police before opening their shops to manage the crowd.

In Raisen, one gas agency opened only at 12:00 noon in the presence of police, as consumers had been queuing from early morning. Shops remained closed between 9am and 10am, escalating tension among the crowd.

A similar situation was reported in Udaipura, where nearly 50% of gas connections belong to villagers. One gas agency operator said the agency manages 10,000 connections, half of which are rural.

In Bhopal, long queues were seen at multiple gas outlets, leaving many consumers disappointed when refills were not immediately available.

Bhupendra Chaudhray of Udaipura IOC gas agency said, “We have 10,000 connections in Udaipura, almost 50% rural. Many live in urban areas for children’s education, but their connections are rural, so they will get LPGs after 45 days as per new rules.”

Ajay Singh of MP Petrol Pumps Dealers Association said, “Extension of the lock-in period increases consumer tension. Distributors bear the brunt. At some places, shops opened under police supervision as consumers were aggressive to get refills.”