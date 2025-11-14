 Bhopal News: Ex-Employee Held For Arson And Theft At Foxnut Godown
Nishatpura police on Friday arrested the man behind arson and theft of foxnuts valued at Rs 2 crore from godown. The arrested accused is the former employee of the complainant who committed the theft and later set the godown on fire to hide evidences.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police on Friday arrested the man behind arson and theft of foxnuts valued at Rs 2 crore from godown.

The arrested accused is the former employee of the complainant who committed the theft and later set the godown on fire to hide evidences.

On Friday, a police team under led by inspector Manoj Patwa nabbed Silawat (34), a resident of Itkhedi, and his accomplice Sangeeta Rathore (40).

Police team seized 30 stolen foxnut sacks and the stolen keys of the godown locks, which he used to commit the theft. Deepak has past record of theft and assault.

