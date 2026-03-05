Bhopal News: Elderly Man Injured After Falling At New Bhopal Municipal Corporation Headquarters | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was seriously injured on Thursday afternoon after falling through a gap of about one-and-a-half to two feet in the porch boundary wall on the first floor of the newly constructed Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Link Road No. 2.

According to the BMC, the injured, identified as Shyam Sundar Saxena, had come to the Housing for All (HFA) office for official work.

Saxena, a resident of the HFA Kokta multi-housing complex, reportedly fell through a gap near the staircase that was not secured with side railings.

He was immediately rushed to JP Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The incident has raised concerns over safety standards at the eight-storey municipal headquarters.

Earlier, BMC employees had complained that a large open vertical section without a wall or protective grill posed a constant risk of falling. Visitors had also described the area as resembling a death trap . In-charge Executive Engineer Pramod Malviya said the hazardous open areas in the building would be secured and the incident is being investigated.