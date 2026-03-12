Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Over 46,600 Sq Ft Society Land Mutation | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing has registered an FIR against four people, including a cooperative department official, for turning 46,600 square feet of precious land in Bhopal, belonging to a society, into personal names, officials said on Thursday.

In the Shankari Narela area, the 46,600 square feet of land was allocated for educational purposes. Initially, it was under the Prime Education Society, where Nikhat Shamim served as chairperson.

Later, the land was transferred to Vatika Housing Society, whose chairman was Jishaan Ali. According to EOW officials, Jishaan Ali, his wife Nazneen Ali, his mother Nikhat Shamim, and then-auditor R.K. Katulkar of the cooperative department formed a nexus and grabbed the land.

The land was scheduled to be mutated to the name of the cooperative society, but it was instead registered under Jishaan Ali. When questioned, Jishaan allegedly gifted a residential plot to the auditor, and the matter was left unresolved.

Read Also Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Against 17 In Plot Allotment Cheating Case

The auditor did not raise objections regarding the Jishaan family's relationship or their wrongdoing. Following these irregularities, EOW has now registered a case against all four accused.