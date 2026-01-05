Bhopal News: Drug Accused Yaseen Machhli Sent Back To Jail After 2 Weeks In Hospital | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MD drug trafficking accused Yaseen Machhli has been shifted back to Bhopal Central Jail after spending nearly two weeks at Hamidia Hospital.

Jail and hospital authorities on Monday confirmed that no serious medical condition was found during his treatment, following which he was discharged and transferred to jail under heavy police security late Sunday night.

According to officials, Yaseen was admitted to Hamidia Hospital on the basis of a court order dated December 30 for medical treatment. However, subsequent examinations did not reveal critical illness. After the jail administration sought a mandatory health body report, Hamidia Hospital issued a discharge certificate within hours.

The jail administration acted promptly after receiving the discharge intimation, and Yaseen was brought back to the Central Jail at 10 pm amid tight security arrangements.

Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhangre stated that during his stay in jail earlier, Yaseen had been diagnosed with a urinary infection, for which he was treated at the jail hospital. He added that Yaseen s condition had already improved before he was referred to Hamidia Hospital.

The superintendent further explained that as per jail rules, if any inmate remains hospitalised for more than a week, a medical board report must be submitted to the jail authorities. The report was sought from the Hamidia Medical Board as part of this procedure.