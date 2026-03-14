Bhopal News: Draft Co-Op Department Policy Prepared National Cooperative Policy | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The co-operative department has prepared the draft of a new policy in sync with the National Cooperative Policy. The draft policy has been prepared by making certain amendments in the previous policy introduced in 2023.

After getting approval from the cabinet, it will be rolled out for implementation.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh was the first in the country to come up with a cooperative policy in 2023.

“The cooperative department has made at least 10 to 12 changes in the previous policy so that it can match the new National Cooperative Policy rolled out four to five months back,” said sources. They said that the meeting of the officers concerned with the cooperative minister was to take place last week but could not. Now, it was scheduled to take place next week.

Co-op policy 2023

The cooperative policy introduced in 2023 for the first time in Madhya Pradesh primarily focused on “Prosperity through Cooperative” and making the state self-reliant.

Under this, at least nine major sectors were identified and targets were set. These sectors included institutional development, information technology in cooperatives, making cooperative as a capable model of business, promotion of innovations in cooperatives, human resource development and redressal of complaints.

Likewise, special sectors included agriculture credit, urban credit, cooperative distribution, dairy cooperative and cooperative fisheries.

However, the cooperative policy 2023, introduced as a cooperative movement in the state, failed to take the actual form of a mass movement and was restricted only to a few sectors.