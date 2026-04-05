Bhopal News: Demolition Drive; Nine Lakeside Shops To Be Removed Today Amid Heavy Police Presence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major anti-encroachment drive will be carried out on Monday at Bhadbhada Square, targeting nine shops along the Upper Lake, with heavy police presence in place.

The action will be undertaken by a joint team of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the district administration to maintain law and order during the operation.

A 35-member team, including officials such as the SDM and Tehsildar of the TT Nagar circle, will oversee the drive.

The BMC squad has been stationed at the site with two bulldozers, six trucks and necessary equipment such as hammers and cutters to facilitate the demolition and removal of materials.

The drive follows a two-month demarcation exercise that identified encroachments within the catchment area and Full Tank Level (FTL) zone of the lake.

Authorities said action on government land will begin immediately, while encroachments on private land will be addressed in a phased manner starting April 10.

The move comes in compliance with directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has mandated the removal of all structures within a 50-metre radius of the lake s FTL.

Earlier operations had cleared nearby settlements, and the current phase focuses on remaining commercial structures at Bhadbhada Square.

During a previous attempt on April 2, one shop was demolished before protests led officials to temporarily halt the drive, granting shopkeepers time to vacate. Since then, many shopkeepers have begun removing shutters and sheds voluntarily.

BMC anti-encroachment in-charge Shailendra Singh Bhadoria said the operation will proceed with full administrative and police support to ensure compliance.