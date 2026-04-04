Bhopal News: BMC’s Own Offices Littered With Waste Ahead Of Cleanliness Survey | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as Bhopal prepares for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, the ground reality within the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) premises paints a concerning picture.

From the corporation headquarters to ward and zonal offices, garbage heaps, including C&D waste, and poor maintenance are raising serious questions about civic accountability.

The central survey team is expected to visit the city anytime in April, but the departments responsible for maintaining cleanliness appear to be neglecting their own surroundings. Offices tasked with monitoring sanitation across the city are themselves surrounded by filth and disorder.

At the new municipal headquarters on Link Road No. 2, waste has reportedly been lying unattended across multiple floors.

On the fourth floor, sacks filled with garbage were found outside the Housing for All (HFA) branch, while disposable plates and other waste were seen dumped near the mechanical branch on the fifth floor. The situation remained unchanged even after office hours on Saturday.

Similar conditions prevail at the zonal office in Gautam Nagar (Zone 12), where construction debris has been scattered outside the civil wing office for months. The premises appear to have gone without basic cleaning, with leaves and waste piling up across the compound, highlighting prolonged neglect. At Ward No.

58 office near Chetak Bridge, construction materials, including cement bags, have been left lying outside the premises. Ironically, these offices are responsible for supervising cleanliness within their respective wards.

The situation underscores a stark contrast between official claims and on-ground conditions. BMC officials, who routinely penalise citizens for littering and improper disposal of construction material, are now facing criticism for overlooking similar violations within their own premises.

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“The matter will be looked into and necessary cleaning would be carried out promptly. Maintaining cleanliness in the city remains a top priority for the corporation.”

Sanskriti Jain, municipal commissioner