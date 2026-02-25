Bhopal News: Demarcation Begins Around Upper Lake Amid Encroachment Concerns

Upper Lake, Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly constituted District Task Force (DTF) on Wednesday carried out demarcation at multiple locations around Upper Lake to assess alleged encroachments in its catchment area.

The action follows a review meeting convened two days ago by MP Alok Sharma, who raised strong objections over the continued inaction against illegal constructions near the lake. Subsequently, district collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh formed a district-level task force to monitor and expedite enforcement measures.

On first day, SDMs, tehsildars, revenue inspectors and patwaris conducted field inspections across several revenue circles. Officials indicated that a large-scale removal drive may begin once the demarcation process is completed.

In last one decade, hundreds of permanent structures including marriage gardens, farmhouses, schools and residential buildings have reportedly come up in Bairagarh, Khanugaon, Surajnagar, Gauragaon and Bisankhedi.

Notably, Upper Lake is a Ramsar site, raising serious environmental concerns. Experts allege that several constructions fall within 50 metres of the urban boundary and 250 metres of the rural limit, with some located close to FTL towers. Despite three surveys in 10 years flagging violations, enforcement remained pending. The National Green Tribunal has repeatedly reprimanded authorities over delays.