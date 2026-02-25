Bhopal News: Cops To Identify Accident Hotspots Across City

Bhopal News: 5 Black Spots Delisted After Reduced Road Accidents; Now City Has 11 Black Spots Remaining |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to curb rising road mishaps and improve public safety, police will identify accident-prone spots under all 38 police stations of the city.

The exercise will include locations beyond already designated black spots, covering areas not on main roads or crossings. The aim is to analyse causes behind frequent accidents and implement measures to reduce fatalities and injuries.

Currently, the city has 16 officially designated black spots, some of which may soon be removed following a drop in accidents.

Police teams have been instructed to mark hotspots not only on major roads but also on interior routes and stretches where accidents occur repeatedly. The focus will be on reasons such as poor road design, lack of signage, speeding, inadequate lighting, blind turns and traffic violations.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said instructions have been issued to all police stations for detailed assessments within their jurisdictions. Each police station is identifying road accident hotspots so that measures can be taken to control mishaps, he said.

Recently, accidents have been frequently reported from areas under Kamla Nagar, Piplani, Kolar, Ayodhya Nagar, Misrod and other police station limits. Many incidents have resulted in deaths, while several commuters sustained serious injuries.

Officials said that identification of certain accident-prone locations has already been completed in Kamla Nagar and Katara Hills. Necessary improvements will be carried out in coordination with departments concerned.