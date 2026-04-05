Bhopal News: Deepfake; Woman Targeted With Morphed Images, Case Registered | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing case of cybercrime involving deepfake technology has surfaced in the Aishbagh police station area, where a youth allegedly used photos of a young woman from her social media profile to create objectionable images using AI-based tools. The suspect then threatened to make these images viral online and attempted to blackmail the victim.

Aishbagh police station incharge Sandeep Pawar said Rahul Shrivas downloaded the victim’s pictures from her social media account and manipulated them to create explicit fake images.

He later used these morphed visuals to intimidate and pressurise the victim. The woman approached the police, following which a case was registered. Efforts are currently underway to trace and arrest the suspect.

How crime is committed

Deepfake technology allows a person’s face or voice to be realistically superimposed onto another image or video. Criminals collect photos and videos from social media, use AI tools to generate fake content and then use it for extortion or harassment.

Expert warning

Cyber experts warn that such tools have become cheaper and more accessible, leading to a sharp rise in similar crimes. The ease of sharing content on social media further amplifies the threat, as such fake material can spread rapidly. Many victims hesitate to report such incidents due to fear or embarrassment, which allows offenders to continue their activities unchecked.

Quote

“Exercise caution while using social media. Avoid sharing private photos and videos publicly, refrain from clicking on unknown links or video calls and immediately report any suspicious activity. Visit the cyber crime portal or nearest police station without delay.”

Shailendra Singh Chauhan, additional DCP