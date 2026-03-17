Bhopal News: Cyber Fraudsters Send Fake LPG Booking Links And APK Files To Access Phones And Steal Bank Details | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking advantage of LPG panic, cyber fraudsters are trapping people by sending fake online LPG booking links. Cyber officials said scammers are circulating links on social media platforms and messaging apps claiming to offer immediate LPG cylinder delivery or emergency gas supply.

These links direct users to download an APK file or visit a fraudulent website where victims are asked to make advance payments for booking the cylinder.

In many cases, scammers pose as officials from gas distribution companies and call customers, warning that their gas connection will be disconnected if they fail to complete a small payment of Rs10 or Rs20 for verification or renewal. Once the victim agrees, they are sent a malicious link along with an APK file. Installing the file gives fraudsters access to the victim's phone and banking apps.

Cyber police said that once a person clicks on the LPG booking link, they are redirected to a fake website resembling a genuine gas booking portal. The site asks users to enter personal and banking details or share OTPs. As soon as the information is submitted, money is withdrawn from their bank accounts.

First case reported

A similar case was reported in the Govindpura area. Rashmi Singh, a resident of Shakti Nagar, received a call from an unknown number on Friday from a person posing as a gas distribution officer. The caller sent a link for LPG booking. After clicking the link, Rs1,500 was deducted from her UPI account.

Since that was the only balance in the account, she avoided a larger financial loss. She lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said citizens should remain cautious while booking LPG cylinders.

Precautions

Always book LPG cylinders through the official app or website of the gas company.

Do not trust unknown links received via WhatsApp or SMS for booking or payment.

Never share OTP, UPI PIN or bank details with unknown callers.

What to do if you become a victim

Immediately call the national cyber helpline number 1930 and report the incident.

You can also register a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The sooner the complaint is filed, the higher the chances of recovering the money.