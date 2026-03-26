Bhopal News: Crime Branch Nabs Accountant With Illegal Firearm | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch arrested an accountant with an illegal firearm during a party at a farmhouse on Kolar Road late Tuesday night.

The suspect is being questioned further in connection with the illegal semi-automatic pistol and ammunition seized from him, police officials said. DCP (crime) Akhil Patel said that, acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team raided the farmhouse in the Kajlikheda Kalapani area.

The team found the suspect, Mayank Nath Chauhan aka Nattu (27), in an SUV and apprehended him. During the search, he was found in possession of an illegal semi-automatic pistol, one live round and two empty cartridges. Another magazine was found inside the dashboard of the SUV, while one live cartridge was in the pistol’s chamber.

During questioning, Chauhan, a resident of Bawadia Kala in Shahpura, claimed that the firearm belonged to a man named Vansh Malviya of Itarsi. Police officials said that Chauhan works as an accountant.

It is suspected that he was planning to commit a heinous crime. Chauhan is being interrogated further to gather information about persons running the illegal firearm racket in Bhopal and adjoining regions.