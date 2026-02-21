Bhopal News: ‘Comorbidities Increase Cancer Risk But Help In Early Detection’ | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Comorbidities increase the risk of developing cancer, its recurrence, and mortality. There are various health issues that follow the occurrence of cancer. Oncologist Dr. Ravi Gupta talked to Free Press on the dreaded disease. Excerpts

How do comorbidities increase risk factors for cancer?

Comorbidities, the pre-existing chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, increase the risk of developing cancer, cancer recurrence, and mortality.

These conditions lead to progression through shared risk factors, chronic inflammation, immune dysfunction, and, in some cases, by complicating treatment, leading to poorer survival outcomes. But comorbidities also help in earlier cancer detection by prompting more frequent medical consultations, allowing for the identification of symptoms during regular check-ups (blood and urine tests).

What is the success rate of bone marrow transplant for cancer treatment? How much does it cost?

It costs Rs 25 lakh in private sector hospitals. But the success rate for bone marrow transplants is over 60 percent in India. One of the most life-saving medical treatments for blood disorders is bone marrow transplantation.

Patients with blood-related conditions like leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, aplastic anemia, and other immune system or bone marrow failures are frequently advised to take it.

What are the challenges in detecting cancer at the initial stage?

Lack of awareness is the main challenge. Secondly, people do not give up chewing gutka and continue smoking, etc., which cause mouth and lung cancer. For women, it is advisable to consult a gynecologist, as shyness, embarrassment, and fear of exposing the body are major barriers preventing women from seeking timely medical care for breast cancer.

This reluctance, often driven by cultural norms, modesty, or fear of a male doctor, leads to delayed diagnosis and lower survival rates, even when lumps are discovered. Women feel uncomfortable discussing breast-related issues or showing their bodies to doctors.

What are symptoms of cancer that people should take note of?

Unexplained weight loss, extreme fatigue, persistent fever, pain, and skin changes. Other key indicators are new lumps or thickening, abnormal bleeding, non-healing sores, and persistent coughs or changes in bowel habits. New or mole color changes or skin that becomes yellow (jaundice), dark, red, or itchy on the face are symptoms. Visible changes are easily noticed, but gastro-related development is hidden.

Symptoms like indigestion, heartburn, or mild pain are often ignored or mistaken for common gastric issues, allowing the cancer to grow undetected for years.

Despair sets in when patients come to know that they have cancer. How can doctors address it?

Major responsibility is on family members and doctors to build confidence. There must be proper counseling before treatment and surgery. Generally, cancer patients experience a significant loss of confidence due to the overwhelming emotional and physical changes brought on by the disease and its treatment.

Key factors include altered body image (scars and weight changes), extreme fatigue, and fear of recurrence. Rebuilding this confidence often takes time.