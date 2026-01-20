 Bhopal News: College Student Among 2 Stabbed In Separate Incidents
Bhopal News: College Student Among 2 Stabbed In Separate Incidents

Two youths, including a college student, were injured in separate stabbing incidents in Bhopal late Monday night. In Kamla Nagar, a 22-year-old student was attacked with a knife after a minor altercation, prompting police to register an attempt-to-murder case. In another incident, a 25-year-old man was critically stabbed by a rival and his associates at a dhaba on Khajuri Road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Two Held For Stabbing Youth To Death Over Old Dispute | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths including a college student were injured in two separate incidents of stabbings late Monday night. Police have registered cases in both incidents and are making efforts to trace and arrest the culprits.

In the first incident, a college student living in Kamla Nagar was attacked following a minor altercation. According to police, Mukul Sharma (22), a resident of Nehru Nagar was on his way to a shop at 10 pm on Monday when he accidentally brushed against Yash Saini near a medical store. This led to an argument during which Yash allegedly abused Mukul. When Mukul objected the accused reportedly pulled out a knife and attacked him on the head and legs.

Mukul sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. On the complaint lodged by the injured student’s uncle, police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused.

In a another incident, a youth was attacked by a habitual criminal and his associates at a dhaba on Khajuri Road reportedly in an old rivalry. The victim Abhishek Meena (25), a resident of Chouksey Nagar had an ongoing dispute with a man named Rahul, and the matter is currently pending in court.

Police said Rahul had been pressurising Abhishek to withdraw the case, but Abhishek refused. On Sunday night after celebrating a friend’s birthday, Abhishek went to a dhaba on Khajuri Road. At around 2.30 am, Rahul arrived at the spot along with his associates and allegedly attacked Abhishek with knives. Abhishek was critically injured and was taken to hospital by his friends.

