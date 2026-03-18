Bhopal News: Collector Guidelines; District Evaluation Committee Reviews 2,175 Locations | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Property rates in Bhopal may see an average increase of around 11% in 732 locations, with the final decision to be taken on March 23. The proposal was discussed during the second meeting of the District Evaluation Committee held on Wednesday at the collectorate.

The meeting was attended by MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani and collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh. Out of nearly 40 suggestions reviewed, 28 supported an increase in guideline rates.

Meanwhile, MP Alok Sharma wrote to the collector, cautioning against increasing property rates without consulting elected representatives and emphasizing the need to consider public sentiment.

Notably, no increase has been proposed for Bhauri, where farmers had raised objections. The collector confirmed that rates there will remain at 2025 26 levels.

Earlier 35% proposal revised after objections

Officials had initially considered raising average rates by up to 35%, but concerns over discrepancies led to a review.

MLA Sabnani pointed out inconsistencies in rates within the same colonies and wards, urging corrections before finalization. He also recommended that rates in Prempura and Bhadbhada areas should not be increased.

Detailed Survey Using Sampada 2.0 & satellite data

Senior deputy registrar Snesh Sharma informed the committee that a comprehensive study of 2,175 locations was conducted using the Sampada 2.0 platform along with satellite imagery from 2017 to 2026.

Public objections, claims, and suggestions were also reviewed in detail. Based on the analysis, proposals were made to increase rates at 732 locations. The committee indicated that rates will be finalized and frozen in the upcoming meeting.

Airport road development under scanner

A separate issue raised during the meeting concerned low demand for plots near Airport Road. The Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) had suggested reducing rates near Rakshavihar Colony from Rs 1,500 per sq ft due to poor sales.

Collector reprimanded BDA officials for failing to respond since January and directed them to conduct a detailed study of the entire Airport Road and Aero City region to identify reasons behind low investor interest.

The revisions span key categories

Industrial and special zones

SEZ-affected areas

Newly developed industrial clusters

Ward-based growth zones

High-value transaction areas

Locations with rate disparities