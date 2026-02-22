Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ‘Not Out @100' and Joins Play On Pitch | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Rashtriya Divyangjan Cricket Sports Mahotsav–2026 ‘Not Out @100’ at Nehru Nagar Police Line Ground on Sunday.

He said the initiative to play cricket continuously for 100 hours is not just an attempt to set a record, but a powerful message that determination aimed at social upliftment dissolves limitations on its own.

Yadav went onto the pitch, met players and formally inaugurated the match by playing the first ball. The first match was played between the orthopedic category teams of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Praising the determination of Divyang daughter Sangeeta Vishnoi, he said daughters are not just athletes but living examples of confidence and courage.

The tournament is organised by the Kushabhau Thakre Trust and the International Public Policy Research Centre. Around 350 differently-abled cricketers from 25 teams across eight states—including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha—are taking part to make a record of 100 hours of non-stop cricket.

Participants include the visually impaired, deaf-mute, mentally challenged, and other differently-abled athletes.

The event will continue until February 26 by 2pm. Matches are played with three types of balls—leather, tennis, and plastic—and consist of 20 overs each, played continuously over a fixed time.

Event Convener Raghavendra Sharma said this is the first time in the world such an event is being organised, where the spirit of sport will resonate continuously for 100 hours.