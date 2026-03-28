Bhopal News: Click, Trap, Exploit; Social Media Crimes Rise Against Women | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The incident wherein a social media friend allegedly raped a woman at a city hotel on Friday night is not an isolated case.

The city is witnessing a rise in crimes against women originating from social media and online platforms, with several cases registered across police stations in recent months.

In most incidents, suspects befriended women through social media platforms, dating apps and matrimonial websites, gained their trust with promises of marriage and later exploited or defrauded them.

A recent case was registered at Bajaria police station where a woman alleged that a Delhi-based man, Devendra, sexually exploited and defrauded her. The suspect developed a relationship through a matrimonial site, promised marriage and allegedly raped her on her birthday.

He continued the relationship for nearly two months on the pretext of fixing a wedding date. Later, he extorted Rs 3 lakh citing business losses and demanded an additional Rs 12 lakh. He ended the relationship when the victim refused.

In another case from Gautam Nagar, a nurse alleged that her social media friend exploited her on the false promise of marriage. The two had reportedly also been in a live-in relationship.

A third case involved a 28-year-old woman who alleged that a man she met on social media misrepresented himself as unmarried, entered into a live-in relationship and later refused marriage.

Similar complaints have been reported from Misrod, Gautam Nagar, Berasia and Bajaria police stations. Investigations reveal a common pattern involving online friendship, a promise of marriage, followed by exploitation, financial demands and abandonment. Some cases also involve threats and blackmail.

Women Police Station incharge Anjana Dubey said nearly 90% of such cases originate from social media interactions. She urged women to exercise caution while forming online relationships and avoid trusting individuals too quickly.