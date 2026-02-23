Bhopal News: Class 10th Student Stabbed At Snooker Club

Bhopal News: Class 10 Student Stabbed At Snooker Club | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 10 student was brutally attacked with a knife by two minor boys at a snooker club under Tila Jamalpura police station limits a week ago. A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday.

According to reports, the juvenile accused entered the club and attacked the 16-year-old victim stabbing him 27 times in nearly 30 seconds on February 15. The CCTV footage of incident shows the attackers entering the premises and carrying out the rapid assault before fleeing the spot.

The victim received over 10 deep cuts on one wrist while two fingers of his other hand were severed. Serious injury marks were also found on his shoulder and back. He was admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said the victim, a resident of Gautam Nagar police station area, regularly visited the club to play.

A few days before the incident, he had reportedly been involved in a dispute with the two accused both aged 16 at the same club. During the altercation, the victim allegedly slapped them following which the accused planned the attack in retaliation.

Investigations revealed that both accused are also Class 10 students and attended the same coaching institute as the victim. Tension between the groups had reportedly been going on over dominance during pool games.

Sub inspector Manipal Singh Bhadauria said that the case was registered for assault and that further charges would be added based on the victim s medical reports.