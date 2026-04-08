Bhopal News: City High-rises Reach For The Sky, Fire Safety On Ground

Bhopal News: City's High-rises Reach For The Sky, Fire Safety On Ground |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rapid rise of high-rise buildings in the state capital is not being matched by adequate fire safety infrastructure. While several buildings now reach height of up to 80 metres, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire department is equipped with hydraulic platforms that can only reach a maximum of 52 metres, raising concerns about emergency preparedness.

The fire department currently operates just two hydraulic platforms, one with a reach of 22 metres and another up to 52 metres. In case of a fire in buildings exceeding these heights, firefighters will struggle to respond effectively, putting lives at significant risk. The mismatch between infrastructure growth and safety capacity has created a dangerous situation.

The urgency of the issue has been underscored by three major fire incidents reported in the past two days amid heatwave. These incidents have highlighted the lack of modern equipment, inadequate manpower and the absence of a robust response mechanism to tackle high-rise fires.

Violations in fire safety norms

Concerns over fire safety compliance have also surfaced. In a recent action, the BMC cancelled the fire NOC of Tulsi Tower after finding that designated fire safety spaces were converted into rooms with furniture. Such violations severely hinder access to critical firefighting equipment during emergencies.

Disaster waiting to happen

With rising temperatures contributing to an increase in fire incidents, experts warn that the existing system is outdated and ill-prepared for a major emergency. Thus, Bhopal risks facing a large-scale tragedy in its growing high-rise landscape.

When contacted, BMC fire officer Saurabh Patel stated that the city required hydraulic platforms capable of reaching at least 90 metres to keep pace with the increasing height of buildings. Although fire NOCs are issued after verifying safety measures, enforcement on the ground appears weak.