Bhopal News: Central Government Team Inspects Medical Colleges Before End Of Financial year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central government teams are inspecting various medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh before the end of the financial year. The inspection focuses on seats allotted and facilities available in each college.

According to Junior Doctors Association, the National Medical Commission (NMC) approved 100 seats each for new government medical colleges in Sheopur and Singrauli. Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, added 25 seats, and Government Medical College, Chhindwara, added 50 seats for 2025-26 academic year. Inspection attention is on whether facilities match the increased seat capacity.

Dr Akash Soni, national executive of FAIMA, said, “Proper inspections often expose lacunae. Many new medical colleges lack proper lecture halls. Funds are allocated as Madhya Pradesh has 50% national quota for NEET PG and 15% for NEET UG. Based on this, 60%-70% central funding is provided for maintenance and improving facilities. Colleges with better facilities should get more seats.”

Dr Deepak Maravi, Dean of Datia Medical College, said, “Central teams are conducting inspections now. Fund allocation depends on the inspection report, seats allotted and facilities required. Teaching, lab and other essential facilities are being evaluated.”

Dr RD Dutta, Dean of Singrauli Medical College, said, “Inspections in other colleges are on. Our turn may come soon, as the college started in 2025. We need more funds to provide better facilities.”