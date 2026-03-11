Bhopal News: CCTV Footage Fails To Reveal Faces Of Suspects In? ₹55 Lakh Loot Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CCTV footage obtained by police in connection with the ?55 lakh robbery of a property dealer on Smart City Road under Shyamla Hills police station limits has failed to clearly capture the faces of the suspects.

Police officials said footage from cameras installed near the Science Centre area shows the suspects, but their identities cannot be established as their faces are not clearly visible.

Gujarat-based property dealer Divyang Barot, a resident of the Chunabhatti area, was allegedly robbed of ?55 lakh by scooter-borne assailants at knifepoint near the Science Centre on Saturday night while returning home with his brother on a motorcycle.

Officials said some suspects involved in two similar robbery cases reported earlier in Chunabhatti are being questioned, but no vital clues have been found so far. Based on the lack of links with earlier suspects, police believe a new gang may be behind the incident.

Police teams also examined CCTV cameras installed along the route taken by the victim before the robbery. However, the suspects were not seen following the victim s motorcycle in any footage. This has led investigators to believe they were not trailing the victim but were likely waiting at a specific location on the route to carry out the robbery.

Officials suspect the crime may have been carried out based on precise information. Police believe that someone with knowledge of the property dealer s movements may have tipped off the robbers about the cash and the exact route he would take.

According to Shyamla Hills police station incharge Bhupendra Kaur Sandhu, multiple teams have been deployed to trace the suspects and examine all possible leads. Police are continuously working on the case and there is a strong possibility the suspects will be identified soon, she added.