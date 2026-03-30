Bhopal News: CBI Registers A Case Against Indore-Based Medal Supplier For A Dubious Product | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigations has registered a case against Indore-based medal supplier for supplying fake gold plated medals to Western Central Railways Jabalpur. The medals were given to the retired personnel for remembrance.

The WCR and Viable Diamonds Indore contracted that the firm would supply gold plated silver medals to the WCR.

The medals would be prepared with pure silver and plated with gold. In January 2023, the WCR asked to supply 3,640 medals of the total value of Rs 49.68 lakh.

After the supply the WCR officials conducted independent test of the supplied items and found that the medals were 99% pure as per specification, in October 2023.

In September 2025, a fresh sampling was done by the vigilance officers and the samples were sent to another lab for testing.

The report said that the samples did not match the tender specifications. The report claimed that the content of silver in the medal was only 0.0023% and the copper was found to be 99.80%. The CBI has registered a case against the supplier firm and also against unknown WCR officials.