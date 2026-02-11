 Bhopal News: Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Lakh On The Pretext Of Share Market Investment
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman was duped of Rs 1.60 lakh on the pretext of share market investment. Piplani police have registered a case in this connection.

According to reports, the complainant, Jagdish Singh (50) a resident of Karmveer Nagar supplies oxygen cylinders. About a month ago, he received a link on his WhatsApp. When he opened it, he was added to a group where several members were discussing online trading and investments in different companies claiming to earn substantial profits.

After showing interest, Singh was added to another group on the Telegram app. He initially invested Rs 2000 and was shown profit. Encouraged by the returns, he invested money two to three more times and was again shown gains in an account created by the group admin.

Within two days, he invested a total of Rs 1.59 lakh. However, when he later tried to withdraw the money he was unable to do so and realized he had been cheated.

