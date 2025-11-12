 Bhopal News: Burglars Target Deputy Collector’s House In Char Imli
Thieves targeted the locked government residence of deputy collector Alka Singh Vamankar in the posh Char Imli locality and decamped with gold, silver jewellery and costly watches worth over Rs 11 lakh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted the locked government residence of deputy collector Alka Singh Vamankar in the posh Char Imli locality and decamped with gold, silver jewellery and costly watches worth over Rs 11 lakh. Habibganj police have registered a case and detained some suspects for questioning in connection with the case.

According to reports, Alka Singh, currently posted as deputy collector at revenue commissioner’s office, left for Kerala 15 days ago for her husband’s medical treatment. During this time, the house remained locked and unguarded.

Habibganj police station incharge Sanjeev Choukse said when the family returned home on Tuesday, they found the locks of the main gate broken. On entering, she discovered that the gold, silver jewellery and luxury watches kept in her bedroom cupboard were missing. Habibganj police reached the spot with FSL team and inspected the spot.

Police said there were no CCTV cameras installed inside the house and in the absence of footages police have no clue of the burglars. It is worth mentioning that Char Imli is a high-security and elite zone where senior police and administrative officials and ministers stay.

However, several theft incidents have been reported in recent months raising concerns over police patrolling.

IG’s mobile snatched earlier

On September 24, IG (intelligence) Ashish was robbed of his mobile phone while walking with his wife in the same area. Two unidentified bike-borne men had snatched the device and fled the scene. The culprits were arrested later.

