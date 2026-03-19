Bhopal News: Bomb Threat Emails Continue, But Sender Yet To Be Traced | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after receiving at least 15 bomb threat emails over the past one year, the police have failed to trace the sender who is repeatedly targeting government, educational and medical institutions in the city.

Police officials suspect that all the threatening emails may have been sent by a single person.

Police officials said that the sender deliberately used references linked to Tamil Nadu or Telugu language to divert investigation.

Cyber experts involved in the probe suspected that the accused was masking digital footprints using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), making tracing difficult.

A police official said that technical analysis conducted so far indicated that the IP addresses linked to the emails frequently appeared to originate from locations in Russia and Europe. However, cyber specialists also claimed that such locations could be fabricated, as certain encrypted browsers and anonymisation tools allowed users to conceal their real IP address and identity.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that the case currently appeared to involve mischievous or misleading emails, but it had been taken seriously and the Cyber Cell had been roped in for investigation. Efforts were underway to identify the sender through email IDs and IP address analysis, he added.

Six mails in a day

On Wednesday, the anonymous person sent at least six emails to government departments, hospitals and educational institutions which included JK Hospital and the district court. Earlier on Monday and Tuesday, the weights and measures department received two such emails.

Earlier, hoax emails were sent to AIIMS Bhopal and People s University, warning that cyanide-based bombs had been planted on their premises.

On March 10, 2025, similar threatening emails were sent to two schools in Badwai and TT Nagar, along with a government laboratory in Khajuri.

Earlier, on February 2, 2025, a school in Piplani received a bomb threat email written in Telugu language. People's University has also been repeatedly targeted and received a similar threat email on February 19.

Nonsensical allegations

The sender of the emails makes nonsensical claims. In one of the recent emails, the sender has written a letter, bashing the present Tamil Nadu government while alleging that it promotes the agenda of foreign powers. He claims that media and bureaucrats are purchased through foreign funding and that his Tamil Mukti Sangathan will now use violence.