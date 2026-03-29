MP News: Bhopal News: BMC’s PPP Move Triggers Slaughterhouse Data Mess; No Animal Health Data Or Fee Collection Records Post October 2025 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major administrative lapse has come to light in Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) annual report, revealing that no records of animal health check or fee collection were maintained at Jinsi slaughterhouse after October 31, 2025.

The disclosure follows the sealing of the facility by police on January 7, 2026, amid a cattle slaughter controversy. According to report, BMC maintained complete data for the financial year 2024-25, while records for 2025-26 are available only up to October 31. The period from Nov 1, 2025, until the sealing of the slaughterhouse remains undocumented, raising concerns over regulatory oversight and revenue loss.

When contacted, Swachh Bharat Mission in charge Pramod Malviya said, “I assumed charge of the Mission branch only a few days ago and do not have information regarding this matter.”

Data gap after PPP operations began

The slaughterhouse was handed over under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to Livestock Food Processors. Since then, the corporation has neither recorded animal health check-up nor collected the prescribed fee. In 2024-25, a total of 12,054 animals underwent health check-ups, generating Rs 2.15 lakh in revenue. For 2025-26, between April and October, 8,322 animals were examined, bringing in Rs 1.5 lakh. But no official data exists beyond this period.

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Veterinary oversight and fee structure

The responsibility for conducting health examinations rested with the BMC’s Veterinary Officer. The facility permitted the slaughter of goats, buffaloes and male buffaloes (boda), with daily inspection scheduled between 6 pm and 8 pm. The corporation had set examination fees at Rs 20 for large animals such as buffaloes and boda and Rs 10 for goats.