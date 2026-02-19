 Bhopal News: BMC’s Bag ATM Initiative Fails To Deliver, Machines Lie Defunct
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Bag ATM initiative to curb single-use plastic has largely failed, with most machines lying non-functional months after launch. Inaugurated by Mayor Malti Rai, the ATMs promised cloth bags for ₹10. Despite the campaign, banned plastic continues to be widely used across the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bag ATM machines installed by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to promote a single-use plastic-free city have turned into mere publicity displays, with most machines lying non-functional for months.

According to BMC, around 11 months ago, the BMC allotted space for the machines under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model following a proposal by a private bank. Mayor Malti Rai at New Market along with other corporators inaugurated all the machines.

Consultant firms installed the Bag ATMs at prominent locations including Boat Club, Sanjog Apartments, Kolar Road (Zone 18), Pragati Petrol Pump in MP Nagar, Bittan Market (Zone 10), Number 10 Market, Bajrang Chowk, New Market, Chanchal Sweets (Zone 1), and Vijay Market (Zone 14).

The initiative promised eco-friendly cloth bags for Rs 10 per use with claims that the project would contribute positively to the city’s Swachh Survekshan rankings. The machines were widely promoted at launch. However, within a month of installation, the bag dispensing reportedly stopped, and the ATMs have remained shut ever since.

Meanwhile, banned single-use plastic continues to be used openly across the city. From vegetable and fruit markets to malls, roadside vendors, and kiosks, polythene bags are still in circulation though BMC teams conduct weekly drives and issue challans, enforcement appears ineffective.

Wholesale markets in the old city are reportedly major hubs for the sale of banned plastic and disposable items.

