Bhopal News: BMC Encroachment-Free Capital Dream Seems A Mirage – Six Vehicles For 85 Wards, No JCB Machine | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Achieving an encroachment-free state capital remains a distant goal as the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) struggles with a severe shortage of resources, most notably operating with just six ageing vehicles to clear encroachments across 85 wards.

According to its latest administrative report, a lack of resources, weak policy enforcement and persistent political interference have significantly hampered anti-encroachment efforts. The mismatch between the scale of the problem and the limited capacity available has raised concerns about the effectiveness and sustainability of enforcement.

The available fleet includes three open-bed trucks, two additional trucks and one pickup vehicle borrowed from the transport department. Several of these vehicles are in poor condition, with damaged cargo beds and broken doors, limiting their efficiency during drives.

Poor coordination, selective action

Apart from logistical challenges, the report underscores that political and administrative interference often prevents field teams from carrying out enforcement actions. Officials tasked with removing encroachments frequently face pressure, resulting in selective action or complete inaction in certain areas.

A lack of coordination between the district administration and the BMC further weakens enforcement. The report states that without a unified and interference-free policy, sustained action against encroachments remains difficult.

Encroachments return after drives

Another major issue flagged is the recurrence of encroachments. In many cases, areas cleared during drives are reoccupied shortly after, largely due to the absence of follow-up action. The corporation states that enforcement drives lose their impact without continuous monitoring and strict implementation.

Questionable settlement fee practice

The practice of releasing seized goods upon payment of a settlement fee has also come under scrutiny. Nearly 60% to 70% of confiscated items are returned through this mechanism. The report suggests either discontinuing the practice or introducing strict safeguards to prevent repeat encroachments by the same individuals.

Lack of equipment

The anti-encroachment wing also faces a shortage of essential equipment. It does not have its own JCB machine and lacks tools such as gas cutters and metal cutters required for demolition operations.Storage infrastructure is also inadequate. The corporation operates only two storage facilities in Bhanpur and BHEL, both of which lack basic security features such as wire fencing, proper lighting and surveillance cameras, raising concerns over the safety of seized goods.