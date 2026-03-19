 Bhopal News: BMC Additional Commissioner Gunwant Sewatkar Removed After Lokayukta Probe; Varun Vaderia Takes Charge
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Bhopal News: BMC Additional Commissioner Gunwant Sewatkar Removed After Lokayukta Probe; Varun Vaderia Takes Charge

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation removed Additional Commissioner (Finance) Gunwant Sewatkar after a Lokayukta probe into a fake e-bill scam. He has been shifted to a treasury office with limited responsibilities following an FIR for corruption and fraud. Varun Vaderia has taken charge as the new Additional Commissioner (Finance) ahead of the March 23 budget meeting.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
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Bhopal News: BMC Additional Commissioner Gunwant Sewatkar Removed After Lokayukta Probe; Varun Vaderia Takes Charge | Representative Image/

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the turmoil following raids by the Lokayukta over alleged irregularities involving fake bills in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Madhya Pradesh government has removed additional commissioner (finance) Gunwant Sewatkar from the civic body and repatriated him to his parent department.

According to an official order issued by the finance department, Sevatkar has been posted to the office of the Joint Director under the Commissioner of Treasury and Accounts in Bhopal.

The transfer, made under local arrangements, assigns him no significant responsibilities, effectively sidelining him from key administrative roles. Sewatkar’s removal follows a Lokayukta investigation that led to the registration of an FIR against him on charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy and fraud. The probe reportedly uncovered a large-scale scam involving fake e-bills generated through specialised software.

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Varun Vaderia takes charge

The government has appointed Varun Vaderia as the new additional commissioner (finance) of BMC. Vaderia previously served as financial controller at the Small Industries Corporation, Bhopal, and also handled financial responsibilities for the Smart City Project.

He has been directed to immediately relinquish his current duties and assume charge at BMC in view of the upcoming budget council meeting scheduled for March 23.Meanwhile, Ramji Lal Goliya has been given additional charge as Financial Controller at the Small Industries Corporation.

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