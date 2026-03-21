Bhopal News: Black Armbands Mark Eid As Shia Community Protests US, Israel | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Muslims offered namaz on Eid-ul-Fitr in the city on Saturday. Amid tight security, the members of the Shia community staged protest against the United States and Israel by wearing black armbands and raising slogans.

They arrived wearing black bands for prayers and raised slogans against the United States and Israel after offering namaz. They also offered prayers for Iran's victory.

Members of the community said that Khamenei had attained martyrdom in attacks carried out by Israel and the United States. The All India Muslims Tyohar Committee appealed to Muslims to celebrate Eid in the country while wearing black armbands.

“We should raise our voice against such attacks by the US and Israel. We conveyed our message to the world on Eid. Many joined our protest wearing black armbands,” Samas Ul Rahaman Balli, patron of the Muslims Tyohar Committee, said.

Political leaders visited Eidgah to convey a message of brotherhood and harmony. Leaders including state Congress president Jitu Patwari, MLA Arif Masood and former MLA PC Sharma were present.

The turnout was so large that mosques ran out of space, compelling people to offer prayers on the streets at several places. Thousands of worshippers gathered across the city. At Saklani Jama Masjid in Ashoka Garden, prayers were conducted in two separate congregations to manage the crowd.