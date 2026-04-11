Bhopal News: Bhopal’s Gun Culture; Shooters Arrested, Suppliers Roam Free | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gun culture is steadily gripping the city with frequent firing incidents raising concerns about public safety. While police have been quick to arrest those who pull the trigger, the key figures supplying illegal firearms continue to evade arrest.

Recent developments by Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police have exposed an interstate arms trafficking network with links to Bhopal. Police arrested Syed Irfan Rizvi, a 34-year-old civil engineer from Koh-e-Fiza, with a cache of pistols and live cartridges. During interrogation, Rizvi revealed that he sourced weapons from Dhar-based manufacturer Janjeer Singh who is absconding.

Investigations indicate that illegal firearms are not manufactured locally but are being smuggled from Dhar, Shajapur, Barwani and Khandwa district besides Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. These networks operate through a chain of suppliers, middlemen and local operatives, making it difficult for police to track the original source.

Youth increasingly involved

Alarmingly, illegal firearms are now reaching young individuals. Weapons are being used not only by organised gangs but also to settle scores in personal disputes. In one recent case, a college student in Katara Hills area opened fire on two fellow students using an unlicensed pistol.

When contacted, police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, “Strict interrogation of arrested shooters is conducted to identify links in the supply chain. Individuals aiding such crimes are also being booked and efforts to track down arms traffickers are underway.”

Major Cases

Aug 2025: Notorious criminal Naseem Banne shot dead a man in Leeladhar Colony. Banne was arrested but the source of the weapon remained unknown.

Dec 2025: A firing incident in Itkhedi led to arrests but police failed to identify the arms supplier.

Mar 2026: History-sheeter Shadab Gate and his associates opened fire inside Hamidia Hospital.