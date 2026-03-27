Bhopal News: Ayush Ministry Makes Registration Mandatory For Practice |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), under the Ministry of AYUSH, has made it mandatory for medical teachers working in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Sowa-Rigpa medical colleges to obtain either temporary or permanent registration from their respective Ayush State Board Council.

“Occasionally, doctors are observed engaging in regular practice in states other than the one where they are registered, a practice that cannot be deemed appropriate. To ensure strict compliance with these regulations, the Commission has issued directives to the medical teachers and has now extended these directives to the respective State Board Councils as well,” Ayush Teachers’ Association president Dr Rakesh Pandey said.

The responsibility for facilitating such temporary or permanent registration for medical teachers currently working in states other than the one where they were originally registered has been entrusted to the respective State Board Councils. A letter to this effect was issued by the Ethics and Registration Board, NCISM, New Delhi.

According to the letter, temporary registration will now be permissible. However, as long as a temporary registration remains active, the permanent registration status will remain suspended. Permanent registration will be considered valid only for the purpose of applying for government vacancies.

Many medical teachers currently working in Ayush medical colleges hold registrations issued by other states. However, as per the regulations, it is mandatory to hold registration from the specific board of the state in which one is currently practising. NCISM has introduced this provision for temporary registration.

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Dr Rakesh Pandey, Ayush Teachers’ Association president, said, “Occasionally, doctors are observed engaging in regular practice in states other than the one where they are registered, a practice that cannot be deemed appropriate.

To ensure strict compliance with these regulations, the Commission has issued directives to the medical teachers and has now extended these directives to the respective State Board Councils as well.”