Bhopal News: April Under Price Rise In Most Sectors | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new financial year is set to begin on a heavier note for households, as a wave of price revisions across essential sectors will come into effect from April 1, pushing up the overall cost of living. From daily necessities such as milk and medicines to larger expenses such as electricity bills and property purchases, the simultaneous hikes are expected to strain monthly budgets across urban and rural areas.

Healthcare to cost more

Prices of over 900 essential medicines, including commonly used drugs such as paracetamol and antibiotics, have been allowed to increase by up to 1.74%. The revision follows rising input costs such as bulk drug prices, packaging material and transportation, leading to a marginal but widespread impact on household medical expenses. Bhopal Medical Association president Jitendra said existing stock will remain at current prices, but new supplies will be costlier.

Milk prices rise

The impact of rising costs has reached household kitchens, with milk prices set to increase across several cities in the state from April 1. In Indore, prices have been raised by Rs 3 per litre, taking the rate to around Rs 63-65 per litre, while Dhar will see a Rs 4 hike. MP Milk Federation President Bharat Mathurawala told The Free Press that similar increases of Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre are expected in Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Vehicles become pricier

Buying a new vehicle will become more expensive as automobile companies have increased prices across segments. The hike is driven by higher input costs, including steel and components, along with investments needed to meet upcoming emission norms such as BS7.

Highway travel costlier

Commuters using national highways will face higher costs as FASTag annual pass charges have been revised. The increase reflects routine adjustments aligned with infrastructure maintenance costs and inflation.

Electricity bills to rise

Power consumers in the state are likely to feel the impact, with electricity tariffs set to increase by around 4.8% for 2026-27, as approved by the state regulator. The hike is linked to rising power purchase costs, financial losses of discoms and increasing operational expenses. Experts said inefficiencies in power management and costly agreements are also contributing to higher tariffs, with the burden passed on to consumers. They added that monthly fuel surcharges and fluctuating adjustments have already made electricity bills unpredictable.

Property purchase costlier

Buying a house or land will become more expensive as the state government revises collector (circle) rates from April 1, with an average increase of around 12% to 16% across Madhya Pradesh. Property rates at 65,000 locations across the state will be increased.

In Indore, proposed hikes in some areas are higher to align official rates with market prices. In Bhopal, property rates will increase at 740 locations. Since stamp duty and registration charges are calculated based on these rates, the revision will directly raise the cost of property transactions for buyers.