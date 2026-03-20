Bhopal News: Anand Comes From Mann, Not From Dhan, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said people think living in the lap of luxury is the real source of happiness, but buying items of comfort does not ensure Anand or bliss because the real joy emerges from the bottom of heart.

Yadav made the statement at a function on the International Happiness Day in Bhopal on Friday.

According to Yadav, the former prime minister of Britain, Margaret Thatcher, spoke about the basic difference between the Indian and British culture at the Vishwa Hindu Sammelan in 1956.

According to the chief minister, Thatcher said, ‘‘In India, even if a single member of a family earns a living, other members share it with joy and respect, which is possible only in India.’’

Many Sadhus can be seen bathing in the blazing sunlight, and even the thorns have no impact on their bodies because they live in eternal bliss through penance for years, he said.

Maharshi Madhusudan Maharaj, who came from Hardwar, said, ‘‘It is the metaphysics which measures the material world.’’

The spiritual knowledge and the knowledge of the self come from super consciousness, which is Anand or eternal bliss, about which Vedanta has spoken, he said.