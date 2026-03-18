Bhopal News: Alleges Security Breach At His Residence, ADG Training Goes On 10-Day ‘Maun Vrat’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after raising concerns over an alleged security breach at his residence, ADG (Training) Raja Babu Singh has gone on a 10-day ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence), choosing to stay in seclusion for spiritual practices.

The ADG said he is observing silence while residing in a secluded bhajan kutir, where he will engage in special puja.

Singh, in his complaint to Shahpura police, said that around 6 am some unidentified persons in two cars arrived outside his house, created a ruckus and used abusive language, while one of them, wielding a stick, shouted aggressively. He raised the possibility of a conspiracy behind the incident.

He further said that since assuming charge in the Training Branch, several major innovations have been introduced in police training institutions. Recently, due to certain innovations related to incorporating the noble human values of Sanatan Dharma into the training, some antisocial elements upset with these changes may be conspiring against him, and he felt that his life was under threat.

Acting on the complaint, Shahpura police registered a case and traced and arrested two suspects. The duo, identified as Nitesh Chaurasia and Rudraksh Yadav of the Kotra Sultanabad area, were sent to jail for disturbing the peace.

Police rule out conspiracy

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar clarified on Wednesday that investigations revealed no conspiracy behind the incident. The youths were inebriated and had mistakenly entered the colony after losing their way.

An argument broke out between them over the issue, during which one of them picked up a stick and began creating a ruckus. When a staff member at the senior official’s residence asked them to leave, the youths also misbehaved with him.