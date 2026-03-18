Bhopal News: RSS To Do Away With ‘Prant’ Arrangement From Next Year | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to streamline its functioning, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will do away with the “Prant” arrangement across the country from March 2027 and replace it with a division-level structure.

Meanwhile, buoyed by the success of the Comprehensive Home Contact Campaign, Hindu Convention and Intellectual Convention, the Sangh will now organise more Sadbhav sammelan and Yuva Samvad programmes.

Addressing a press conference, RSS prant sanghchalak Ashok Pandey said that after scrapping the “Prant” arrangement, there will be 85 divisions across India.

In Madhya Pradesh, there will be seven divisions, including Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Rewa and likewise, there will be nine “Kshetra”. He said the move reflects steps taken by the Sangh towards decentralisation.

Providing details about the All India meeting of the Sangh organised in Haryana, Pandey said that Sangh work is expanding across Madhya Bharat. The number of shakhas has increased in both urban and rural areas, with 3,842 shakhas operational at 2,481 places in the Madhya Bharat Prant.

As many as 544 shakhas at 37 locations in metro cities are functional, while 3,298 shakhas are operational at 2,444 places in rural areas, he added.

Pandey said that from December 20, 2025 to January 20, 2026, at least 1,569 Hindu Sammelans were held across 1,814 mandals of the Madhya Prant. More than 53 lakh people participated, indicating growing public faith in the Sangh.

Under the “Vyapak Grah Sampark Campaign”, around 80,000 RSS workers contacted 27.46 lakh households and encouraged them to participate in activities related to the nation.