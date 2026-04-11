Bhopal News: AIIMS Research – New Light-Activated Nanotherapy For Cancer Treatment | FP Phone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has developed a new light-activated nanotherapy technique for cancer treatment. This technique combines a modified form of FDA-approved prussian blue with a light-sensitive manganese compound. The nanoparticle is biodegradable and can be modified as required. Professor (biochemistry) Sukhes Mukherjee led the research.

Scientists developed a nanoparticle that travels inside the body to reach a tumour. This particle remains inactive under normal conditions but becomes active and attacks cancer cells when exposed to red light. Red light is used because it can penetrate deeper into the body.

Once exposed to light, the nanoparticle releases two types of cancer-fighting agents simultaneously. The first is singlet oxygen, used in traditional light-based therapy, and the second is carbon monoxide, used in a special form of chemotherapy.

The dual-mode system allows both methods to work together to destroy cancer cells more effectively. During testing, the technique effectively destroyed breast and liver cancer cells. This research is significant because the nanoparticle becomes active only when exposed to light, meaning it has a lesser effect on healthy parts of the body and reduces side effects.