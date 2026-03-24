Bhopal News: Advocate Son Of Former MP Alok Sanjar Assaulted By Brother-In-Law Inside Courtroom |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Anant Sanjar, son of former BJP MP Alok Sanjar, was allegedly threatened and assaulted by his brother-in-law, Vidit Bhatnagar, inside a courtroom.

The incident took place around 1.45pm on Tuesday in a family court in the presence of the judge.

Bhatnagar’s wife has filed a case against him for dowry harassment, which is being heard in the court. Anant Sanjar is representing his sister-in-law in the case. On Tuesday, both parties were called for a counselling session.

Anant Sanjar was accompanied by his wife and sister-in-law, while Bhatnagar was accompanied by his mother. It is alleged that during the counselling session, Bhatnagar misbehaved with Sanjar and threatened him. Sanjar said Bhatnagar continued to misbehave even in the presence of the judge.

As soon as they stepped outside the courtroom, Bhatnagar allegedly slapped Sanjar, grabbed his clothes and partially tore them. Sanjar sustained injuries near his eyes in the assault.

Soon, a large number of lawyers assembled outside the courtroom as news of the incident spread. MP Nagar police reached the spot after receiving information and took Bhatnagar into custody. Lawyers remained present at the court till late evening.

Sanjar said he was representing his sister-in-law, Bhatnagar’s wife, in the ongoing case. She has filed cases against Bhatnagar under dowry harassment provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 498A, and other charges. The family dispute has been ongoing for a long time.

He later reached MP Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. However, an FIR had not been registered at the time of going to press.

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Khare of MP Nagar police station said the matter is under investigation.