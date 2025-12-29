Bhopal News: Admin Demolishes Illegal Hotel Of ‘Satta King’ Bookie | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Monday carried out a major demolition drive against a luxurious hotel owned by alleged “Satta King” bookie Azad Khan, marking the second significant action against his properties within days.

Earlier, the administration had demolished Khan’s farmhouse as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions and criminal assets.

The demolition of the hotel, known as Azad Palace, began in the afternoon amid tight security arrangements. Azad Khan, who faces multiple criminal cases and is also an accused in his brothers’ suicide case, is currently lodged in jail.

Before deploying heavy machinery, administrative officials thoroughly inspected all three floors of the hotel. Surrounding shops were closed, roads were barricaded to control traffic, and additional barricades were set up near the old bus stand to prevent crowding. Over 100 police personnel, along with officials from the Revenue Department and Municipal council, were deployed at the site.

The operation was supervised by SDM Shubhrata Tripathi, Municipal Corporation CMO Vinod Unnithan, and SDOP Vivek Sharma. Two excavators, a Hydra crane and a JCB were used for the demolition, while the entire action was monitored and recorded through drone cameras and video surveillance.

According to the officials of Municipal council , the hotel was constructed without obtaining mandatory building permits. Inspections revealed serious violations, including illegal basement construction, failure to leave the prescribed Margin Open Space (MOS), absence of parking facilities, and lack of mandatory fire safety arrangements and fire NOC. These violations were found to be in contravention of relevant Sections of the Municipal Act, 1961.

The corporation had earlier issued notices and directed the hotel to be vacated. Furniture and other materials were removed from the premises on Sunday. With Monday’s demolition, the administration put an end to speculation and reaffirmed its resolve to act against illegal constructions, officials said.