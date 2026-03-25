Bhopal News: Adampur Waste Disposal Stalled Amid BMC Deadlock |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the presence of nine out of 10 Mayor-in-Council (MiC) members, along with the Mayor, no corrections or objections were raised to the agenda ahead of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget council meeting.

The final agenda was released on March 18, four days before the March 23 meeting and two days after the MIC meeting yet concerns over the Adampur dumping site tender were not flagged in advance.

During the meeting, MIC member Ravindra Yati highlighted that the MiC had earlier decided not to approve the tender and to defer it to the council.

He alleged that officials had incorrectly recorded the decision as “MIC recommended,” raising procedural concerns.

Acting on this, Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi authorised commissioner Sanskriti Jain to take a final call and ordered action against officials responsible for any discrepancies.

Deadline breached, work yet to start

The disposal of nearly 6.5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Adampur site has been stalled due to internal political differences and administrative indecision. Nearly two months of the 330-day deadline set by the Supreme Court have already passed, but no on-ground work has begun. The BMC had floated a Rs 33 crore tender for waste disposal but received only one bid of Rs 55 crore from Saurashtra Enviro Private Limited, about 67% higher than the estimated cost.

Legal pressure mounts as deadline nears

The Supreme Court has set Dec 5, 2026, as the deadline for complete waste disposal, warning of strict penalties and enforcement under the upcoming Solid Waste Management Rules 2026. The court has cautioned that action could be taken against municipal officials and elected representatives if deadlines are not met. The matter originates from a petition filed by Dr Subhash C Pandey, following which the National Green Tribunal imposed a Rs 1.80 crore penalty on the civic body. The apex court later upheld strict compliance, intensifying pressure on the corporation.

Matter referred to state government

With the council rejecting the tender and the commissioner citing financial limits under the Municipal Corporation Act for projects above Rs 5 crore, the issue has now been escalated.Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has referred the file to the state government, seeking guidance from Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey.

Official statement

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said an internal inquiry found no official guilty of altering the MiC’s decision, indicating no tampering in the recorded agenda.